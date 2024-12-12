Students from the pathways to adulthood and employment programme enjoyed a work experience day with Alncom.

Clarty Commandos Outdoor Adventure have given their thanks to Alncom for providing students with work experience as part of a pathways to employment project.

The outdoor education project is based in a woodland on the Howick Hall estate and provides an alternative for young people who may find the classroom environment difficult.

As part of the scheme, Alnwick-based telecoms company, Alncom provided a work experience day to students, mostly from Duchess’s Community High School, so they could learn some of the skills required to deploy fibre broadband – the idea being that students could gain an understanding of how the internet gets into their homes.

Alncom felt it was a great opportunity to actually build a fibre network into the wood where the Forest School is based and use the opportunity for the students to build it themselves.

Under very close supervision from Alncom’s Lawrie Stevenson, the students physically built 250m of fibre network, connecting the Forest School to Alncom’s core network, using a mole plough and by hand. They installed duct, built a chamber, spliced joints then set-up WiFi to the site.

The ‘WiFi in the woods’ plan has improved access to learning resources and will enable them to run wildlife cameras to play back footage and show students the broad spectrum of wildlife who access the woodland.

Mark Tuff, owner of Clarty Commandos – Outdoor Adventure for All, said: “This will give our students a valuable practical experience and a knowledge of how fibre broadband works.

“Many young people take WiFi for granted and don't know how it arrives in our homes, so we thought with a bit of hands on graft and tuition from the professionals would hopefully eradicate that.”

Clarty Commandos - Outdoor Adventure for All, provides an alternative to classroom education.

Mark added: “Thanks to everyone at Alncom for giving our young people the opportunity to gain valuable real-world experience. From planning to installation, this project has given our students a deeper understanding of the fibre broadband industry.

“Alncom are amazing, they’ve helped us several times as well as this fantastic project. They helped after Storm Arwen, a devastating fire and we’ve never had to ask for help, they’re just there.”

Lawrie added: “Team building, life-long skills and valuable experience for the students was a priority and we are delighted to say that all the students were outstanding and loved the outside school.”