Student to take to the skies in support of Papyrus

Seventeen-year-old Duchess’s Community High School student Poppy Rudge will be skydiving this weekend to raise funds for Papyrus, the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Poppy has already secured over £500 in sponsorship and is hoping to raise more. Donations can be made through her JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/poppy-rudge.

This is the latest in a series of impressive fundraising efforts from Poppy. Last summer she and fellow student Archie walked the 70-mile St Cuthbert’s Way during their holidays, raising £1,240 for the school’s charity BOOST. Their dedication earned them a Civic Award from the Mayor of Alnwick.

In addition to her charity work, Poppy is a key part of school life. She is currently directing this year’s school play, Dracula, which will be performed in November.

Poppy Rudge having a moment of calm before the big jump

In discussion with Co Headteacher James Wilson, Poppy said: “On Sunday, 21st September I am skydiving to raise money for Papyrus, a charity that aims to prevent young suicide. I am feeling excited for the dive as I know I’m contributing to a good cause, however, also nervous as I will be jumping out of a moving plane – eek!”

Mr Wilson went on to comment: “Poppy is an outstanding role model for her peers. Her commitment to making a difference through fundraising, while also leading our school production, shows remarkable determination and leadership. We are incredibly proud of her.”

Papyrus (Prevention of Young Suicide) is the UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide in young people under the age of 35. Through its confidential HOPELINE247 service, training programmes, and awareness campaigns, Papyrus provides life-saving support, guidance, and education to reduce the risk of suicide among young people.

More information can be found at www.papyrus-uk.org.