Striker Hodgson back at Morpeth for third spell

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
Sam Hodgson has returned to Morpeth Town on loan from Blyth Spartans until the end of the season.

The former South Shields striker has had two previous spells with the Highwaymen and netted 20 times in his first followed by one in his second before being recalled by the Mariners after five appearances.

Hodgson joined Spartans for an undisclosed fee in November.

18-year-old Morpeth midfielder Matty Griggs signed a new contract keeping him at Craik Park until the summer of 2026, with a one-year option.

A graduate of the club’s Academy, Griggs is the second player after Will Dowling to come through and sign for the first team.

He has joined Spartans on-loan until the end of the season.

