A stray rescued from a life on the streets in Northumberland is seeking a new home after spending over 130 days without being noticed by potential adopters.

Rose was known to wander around Widdrington before she was brought into the care of Cats Protection Northumbria. When a microchip scan revealed she did have an owner it was hoped there would be a happy reunion, but sadly it turned out they didn’t want her back.

Rose is due to turn 11 at the end of the month and would love nothing more than to celebrate her birthday with a new family.

Placed with a dedicated volunteer fosterer, Rose’s resilience shone through and despite being homeless for some time, she shows no signs of ill health. She is incredibly active and loves an interactive play session.

Rose is looking for a new home.

However, she has been overlooked for so long that the charity is now making a desperate appeal in the hope that she will finally be noticed.

Dave, her fosterer said: “Rose is an affectionate cat but because she had to toughen up to survive street life, she is not shy in telling you when she’s had enough attention.

"But the longer she has been in care the more she has calmed down. An experienced cat owner can be guided by her cues as to when she wants to be left alone.

“She is an extremely chatty cat who loves a good natter, and you can tell she is really enjoying her home comforts and toys. Rose really deserves to find a calm home where she can settle down and leave her worries behind.”

A home where she is the only pet and without young children would be required, as is outdoor space where she can explore and enjoy naps.

All cats adopted from Cats Protection are vet checked, neutered, microchipped and up to date with vaccinations and parasite treatments. Volunteers will advise how to settle them into their new home, and all adoptions come with four weeks of free insurance.

To enquire about adopting Rose or any other cats in the care, go to the Cats Protection Northumbria website.