Stobhill Link's Community Fridge has busiest year yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stobhill Link’s Community Fridge saved a staggering 5.3 tonnes of food from going to waste in 2024 with their busiest year so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 9.5 million tonnes of edible food is thrown away every year in the UK. Community Fridges help prevent food waste while saving people money. They are not Food Banks and are open to all with a focus on the environmental impact of reducing food waste.

Stobhill Link’s Community Fridge was launched in 2022 and fosters a spirt of sharing and community involvement. Volunteers collect donations from local retailers with other donations from the local community including allotment holders and home growers. Food from the fridge is often used to inspire recipes for nutritious, tasty meals prepared by volunteers for the charity’s weekly Lunch Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get in touch with Stobhill Link if you would like more information about volunteering or becoming a member of their Community Fridge. They are open weekdays 9am till 2pm at:

Stobhill Link's Community Fridge

37 Shields Road

Morpeth

NE61 2SA

Telephone: 01670 519575