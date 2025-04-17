Stobhill Link's Community Fridge has busiest year yet
Around 9.5 million tonnes of edible food is thrown away every year in the UK. Community Fridges help prevent food waste while saving people money. They are not Food Banks and are open to all with a focus on the environmental impact of reducing food waste.
Stobhill Link’s Community Fridge was launched in 2022 and fosters a spirt of sharing and community involvement. Volunteers collect donations from local retailers with other donations from the local community including allotment holders and home growers. Food from the fridge is often used to inspire recipes for nutritious, tasty meals prepared by volunteers for the charity’s weekly Lunch Club
Get in touch with Stobhill Link if you would like more information about volunteering or becoming a member of their Community Fridge. They are open weekdays 9am till 2pm at:
37 Shields Road
Morpeth
NE61 2SA
Telephone: 01670 519575
Email: [email protected]