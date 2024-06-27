Stobhill Link Morpeth School Uniform Bank anticipates another busy summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Stobhill Link, Morpeth, we are all about helping the local community and preventing waste. Our popular School Uniform Bank takes in donations of good quality pre-loved uniform for the Morpeth schools: last year we gave out a staggering 2,353 sets.

August and September are our busiest months as people get ready for the new school year. If you are having a sort out before or at the start of the school summer holidays, that would be a great help for us to get organised before the rush. As well as plain uniform, we take branded items for:

Abbeyfields, Morpeth All Saints, St Roberts, Stobhillgate and Morpeth (Goosehill) First Schools, Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and KEVI.

Help prevent waste and save money by using our wonderful School Uniform Bank.

We are open 9am till 2pm Monday to Friday at:

Stobhill Link

37 Shields Road

Morpeth

NE61 2SA