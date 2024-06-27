Stobhill Link Morpeth School Uniform Bank anticipates another busy summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
August and September are our busiest months as people get ready for the new school year. If you are having a sort out before or at the start of the school summer holidays, that would be a great help for us to get organised before the rush. As well as plain uniform, we take branded items for:
Abbeyfields, Morpeth All Saints, St Roberts, Stobhillgate and Morpeth (Goosehill) First Schools, Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and KEVI.
Help prevent waste and save money by using our wonderful School Uniform Bank.
We are open 9am till 2pm Monday to Friday at:
Stobhill Link
37 Shields Road
Morpeth
NE61 2SA
Tel: 01670 519575
Email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.