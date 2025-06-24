Staying safe near water: Water Safety Day in Prudhoe

The emergency services and community organisations in Prudhoe have joined forces to organise a Water Safety Day aimed at cutting the number of drownings in the River Tyne.

In recent years, three teenagers have lost their lives after getting into difficulties on the stretch of the river between Prudhoe and Ovingham – tragic deaths that rocked the community.

Now, a range of local organisations have come together to organise a free event on July 5 – offering young people a fun opportunity to learn about staying safe near water, how to use safety equipment and get on the water with instructors from the Tyne Valley Canoe Club.

The event has been organised by Gemma Nixon, youth project manager from the Prudhoe Youth Project, who said: “Water safety and keeping young people safe down by the river is high on the agenda for many of us.

“Tragedy has struck this community with the loss of three young people over the past three years – and we all need to work together to make sure it never happens again.

“The river is a dangerous place, with strong currents, deep hollows and submerged hazards – and people should not be entering the water. Yet even after such recent horrific events, young people are still seen in the river and putting their lives at risk.”

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue and the Police Marine Unit will be in attendance allowing visitors the opportunity to get up close to their emergency equipment and vehicles. Tyne Valley Canoe Club is offering free taster sessions on the water in a canoe, kayak or stand up paddle board and the Prudhoe Youth Project is also organising a range of family-friendly activities.

Brainchild of Councillor Angie Scott, who represents Prudhoe West and Mickley on Northumberland County Council, the Water Safety Day follows a pilot event last year which attracted large numbers of young people and their parents.

Angie Scott, Gemma Nixon and Essity's Alex Rippon

“Last year was a great success, with so many young people and their families attending from Prudhoe and further afield. This year’s event is bigger and better and we are hoping for an even larger number of attendees,” she said.

“Promoting river safety often involves community initiatives and education, fostering a sense of responsibility and collaboration among local organisations. I am so proud that Prudhoe Youth Project have taken on the task of organising this year’s event.

“It’s very important that we explain to everyone that entering water can be dangerous, and I’m grateful to our wide range of supporters including Northumberland County Council, local town and parish councils, Prudhoe Water World, the library, Family Hub and the Prudhoe Community Partnership.

“And I must also thank Essity for funding the event – helping us to make it free to attend as well as providing a free packed lunch for children.”

Essity Prudhoe Mill is the town’s largest employer and its site backs on to the River Tyne, from which it extracts water used in the production of tissue paper that ends up in toilet tolls and kitchen towel. Once used, the water is cooled and returned to the river cleaner than when it came out.

A company spokesman said: “Water from the Tyne is an important part of our manufacturing operation. But we are also very aware of the dangers facing people entering the water without suitable training and safety equipment, and are delighted to be able to support Councillor Scott on this important initiative.”

The event takes place on Saturday, July 5, between 11am and 3pm, at Tyne Riverside Country Park, Prudhoe NE42 6NP