Northumberland tips are stepping up support to protect the environment and prevent fires.

Each site will have a staff member on hand at the general waste skip to help and answer any queries about recycling.

It is hoped that the increased assistance will help residents to use the right container for their waste disposal, as well as improving customer service, site experience, and protecting the environment.

This follows several fires at Waste Transfer Stations and in Waste Collection Vehicles caused by batteries and vapes that have been disposed of in the general waste stream.

Alnwick Household Waste Recovery Centre.

The new process will aim to improve health and safety, keep dedicated Northumberland County Council and Suez staff safe and prevent any service disruptions resulting from the devastating effects of fire.

The new processes in place will mean that staff will be on hand to help residents to separate their recycling.

A dedicated container will remain available for general waste, including black bags but staff will ask residents if there are any recyclables in their black bags, including; Batteries, electrical items, clothing, plastic, cans, glass, paper and card.

Residents will then be pointed in the direction of the correct skips, with assistance available from site staff should you need it.

Northumberland County Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet member for Environment and Rural said: “Recycling is important to not only protect the beauty of our county but also the wider environment.

"Incentives like this have been carried out by other local authorities, with great success rates.

"The results have not only driven up recycling rates but, with increased customer facing interaction at Household Waste Recovery Centre’s customers leave having had a better experience.”