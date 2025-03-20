A state-of-the-art sports hub has officially opened in Wallsend, bringing top-tier facilities to the heart of North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at St Peter’s Playing Fields, the £4.4 million venue is widely regarded as a game changer for local football, rugby, and community sports.

The site features a floodlit artificial grass pitch, four changing rooms (including one big enough for rugby teams), community and training rooms, and kitchen facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has come to life thanks to significant support from North Tyneside Council, the Football Foundation, Rugby Football League (RFL), and other key partners, including a £1.9 million grant from the Football Foundation.

To mark the official opening, players from an over 40s walking football group and young people from TyneMet College tried out the new pitches.

The St Peter’s Sports Hub is now a central part of North Tyneside’s sports infrastructure, serving as the new headquarters for Northumberland FA. It will also act as a premier training ground for local football and other sports teams, fostering health, fitness, and community engagement.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, said: “It’s a real pleasure to see this fantastic facility now open and ready for use. This venue will serve as a valuable resource for football and other sports, benefitting both our local community and sports teams.”

Mary Glindon MP, Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, said: ”It is a real honour to be here today to see the investment that the Council, the FA, the Football Foundation and others have put in to make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle United winning the cup on Sunday will surely see even more people wanting to engage in the sport. What better weekend could we have had before the opening of this facility.”

Back Row (L-R): Greg Hardman from the Football Foundation, Andrew Rose-Cook, chief executive of Northumberland FA, Phil Woodward from The FA/ Front Row (L-R): Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, Councillor Karen Clark, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing.

Andrew Rose-Cook, Northumberland FA’s chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be the custodians of this amazing facility. It will help us to encourage those with mental and physical health challenges and people from communities that may not have traditionally taken part in football to become more active.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.”