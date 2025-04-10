Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle’s St Oswald’s Hospice has announced it is to hold its fourth, free, public art trail.

The ‘star’ of the trail is none other than Peter Rabbit, and next summer he is coming to Tyne and Wear for Peter Rabbit: Tales on the Tyne.

Over 30 individually decorated sculptures of the character will be placed in streets, parks, and public areas of Newcastle, with a further 10 sculptures in North Tyneside, for nine weeks, from Wednesday, July 15 to Monday, September 16.

St Oswald’s Hospice, which is presenting the trail in partnership with Wild in Art and The World of Peter Rabbit™, is now inviting groups and individuals to sponsor a sculpture. Sponsors will then be matched with an artist, who will decorate it ensuring that each sculpture is completely unique.

St Oswald's Hospice team with Peter Rabbit.

Tales on the Tyne will also be supported by a region-wide learning programme for schools and children’s groups with smaller Peter Rabbit sculptures forming a second trail across the city.

As with previous art trails of Elmer, Snowdogs and Shaun the Sheep, the event will culminate with an autumn auction of the Peter Rabbit sculptures to raise funds for Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice.

The Hospice’s chief executive Steph Edusei explained that the trail will showcase the wealth of artistic talent in the area, whilst positively contributing to the economic, social and cultural life of the region in a year where St Oswald’s will mark a special anniversary.

She added: “But above all it will be fun, and our way of saying thank you to the people of this region for all the love and support they have shown St Oswald’s Hospice.

Peter Rabbit: Tales on the Tyne sponsors.

"Summer 2026 will see us celebrate our 40th birthday and we can’t think of better way to mark the occasion than another colourful art trail for the whole community to enjoy.”

Newcastle City Council is headline partner of the project, and Cllr Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “It is a privilege to continue providing our support to St Oswald’s Hospice as they approach the incredible milestone of 40 years of remarkable service to our communities."