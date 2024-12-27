St Oswald's Hospice encourage people in the North East to use their 'Tree-cycle' initiative

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
St Oswald’s Hospice is encouraging people to sign up to their Tree-cycle campaign which will help the environment whilst raising funds for the charity.

In January, the charity will collect people’s real Christmas trees directly from their homes, saving them a trip to the tip. The trees will be recycled for a suggested donation of £15 per tree with 100% of the profits raised benefitting St Oswald’s Hospice.

Anita Ball, director of income and marketing at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We’re excited to bring back our popular Christmas Tree-cycle collections for the sixth year in a row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last year’s campaign raised over £60,000, with the team collecting more than 4,000 trees, which were transformed into compost and wood chippings.

St Oswald’s Hospice Tree-cycle team collecting trees across the Northeast.St Oswald’s Hospice Tree-cycle team collecting trees across the Northeast.
St Oswald’s Hospice Tree-cycle team collecting trees across the Northeast.

"This year, we’re aiming to beat that total and raise even more money for St Oswald’s Hospice”.

Collections are available in the following postcodes: NE1 – NE18, NE20 – NE22, NE23 – NE30, NE39 – NE42 and NE61 – 64.

To book your slot, visit: https://www.stoswaldsuk.org/get-involved/christmas-treecycle/

Related topics:St Oswald's HospiceNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice