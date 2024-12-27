Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Oswald’s Hospice is encouraging people to sign up to their Tree-cycle campaign which will help the environment whilst raising funds for the charity.

In January, the charity will collect people’s real Christmas trees directly from their homes, saving them a trip to the tip. The trees will be recycled for a suggested donation of £15 per tree with 100% of the profits raised benefitting St Oswald’s Hospice.

Anita Ball, director of income and marketing at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We’re excited to bring back our popular Christmas Tree-cycle collections for the sixth year in a row.

“Last year’s campaign raised over £60,000, with the team collecting more than 4,000 trees, which were transformed into compost and wood chippings.

St Oswald’s Hospice Tree-cycle team collecting trees across the Northeast.

"This year, we’re aiming to beat that total and raise even more money for St Oswald’s Hospice”.

Collections are available in the following postcodes: NE1 – NE18, NE20 – NE22, NE23 – NE30, NE39 – NE42 and NE61 – 64.

To book your slot, visit: https://www.stoswaldsuk.org/get-involved/christmas-treecycle/