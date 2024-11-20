St Mary's Lighthouse reopens after major restoration project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The restoration, which began in July, included specialist work to repaint the lighthouse tower and surrounding buildings, repair windows, roofs, and gutters, and carry out extensive cleaning and conservation across the site.
Built in 1898 and first lit that same year, St Mary’s Lighthouse is situated on the tiny St Mary’s Island, just north of Whitley Bay.
The landmark was decommissioned in 1984 and designated a grade II listed building in 2012 and since then, it has welcomed more than 70,000 visitors annually as a popular visitor attraction.
Gatherers met on the causeway to watch the reopening – the mayor spoke proudly: “It’s wonderful to be here today to celebrate the reopening of one of our most beloved landmarks.
“The lighthouse has been standing proudly since 1898, guiding sailors safely to shore for nearly a century.
“After it was decommissioned in 1984, it became a popular visitor centre, welcoming thousands of visitors every year.
“As a Grade II listed building, the restoration work was no small task, every aspect of the work had to be done carefully to protect and preserve the lighthouse and the surrounding buildings, and the island’s delicate ecology."
Dame Norma Redfearn expresses her gratitude following the milestone: “I’d like to thank everyone who played a part in this project for their hard work and dedication.
“We’re already working on proposals to further develop this iconic venue and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.