St. Cuthbert's pupils hit the slopes

It was all downhill, when intrepid youngsters from Newcastle took to the Alpine slopes during their school’s annual skiing trip to Les Trois Vallees in France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30 students from St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School spent a week at Les Menuires resort in the Belleville valley region, where they honed their skills en piste, as well as enjoying apres-ski activities away from the snow.

“The participating students hailed from Year 8, Year 9, Year 10, and, for the first time, Year 12,” said St Cuthbert’s Head of PE, Will Hogg, who accompanied the group, along with Head of Sixth Form Matthew Turner, and Maths Teacher and Level 3 ESF Ski Badge Holder Daniel Shuttleworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three Year 12 students joined the trip after having previously visited the resort in Year 10, adding a touch of nostalgia and experience to the group.

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School student enjoy skiing trip to Les Trois Valles

“Of the 30 students, eight had skied before, with some returning for the third consecutive year, while 22 students were new to skiing, making it their first experience on the slopes.”

Staying in Les Skilt Hotel, the group took part in twice-daily ski sessions where they were able to practise their technique and receive tuition tailored to their ability.

“The itinerary for the trip was designed to balance skiing and apres-ski activities,” continued Mr Hogg. “Each day, students enjoyed two hours of skiing in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, under the guidance of skilled instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the course of six days, students had the ability to hone their skills on the slopes, while enjoying the stunning Alpine scenery.”

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School student enjoy skiing trip to Les Trois Valles

Besides the ski action, other sporting activities on offer during the trip included a Winter Olympics event, and a visit to the resort sports centre for basketball, badminton, and table tennis, while the students also braved a turn on La Mine rollercoaster.

To round off the week, there was a Thursday night firework display, while the final evening saw Mr Shuttleworth present the group members with personalised awards, based on nominations from the teaching staff.

It was the third time that the trip had been organised by St Cuthbert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trips like these are invaluable for student development,” added Mr Hogg. “The ski trip provides an opportunity for students to build independence and organisational skills, as they navigate life in a foreign country, and interact with peers and staff in a new environment.

“The experience also fosters personal growth, helping students mature by encouraging them to step outside of their comfort zones and embrace different cultures and lifestyles.

“The annual ski trip remains a highlight of the school calendar, offering students an unforgettable experience, and helping them develop both as individuals and as a group. And we look forward to returning in 2026!”