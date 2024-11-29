The National Trust has announced the recipients of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ from Sycamore Gap saplings being gifted to organisations across the UK, with several Northumberland charities in the mix.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big reveal follows the charity’s invitation on the anniversary of the felling of the much-loved Northumberland tree at Hadrian’s Wall, for applications for one of the saplings grown from its seed.

Nearly 500 applications were received for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot of tree at the time of felling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the recipients is charity, Holly’s Hope – with a sapling being planted in memory of Holly Newton at Hexham Abbey. Holly was just 15 years old when she was tragically killed in by her ex-boyfriend.

Chris Trimmer, Plant Conservation Centre Manager with the Sycamore Gap saplings at the National Trust Plant Conservation Centre. Picture: National Trust /James Dobson

Following the loss of their daughter, Holly’s parents set up the charity to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse young people should look for in relationships. Holly’s mum, Micala Trussler, expressed: “Knowing that we are going to have one of the sycamore gap saplings to help remember our daughter, means a lot.

“It will also inspire and help us push forward with helping other young people, and to bring about positive change and action to help protect anyone who may find themselves at risk.”

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was also proud to be named as one of the organisations to receive a sapling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “Planting a sapling of one of the most iconic trees in the UK will benefit our patients by symbolising hope for those recovering and also benefit our staff by improving the surroundings of where they work.”

The Sycamore Gap tree regenerating from where it was felled on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: National Trust

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) was another in the region to have been named by the National Trust as one of the recipients.

In a fitting tribute, the sapling will be planted at CNTW’s Sycamore Unit at Northgate Park in Morpeth.

The unit opened in November last year and is a secure facility for men with mental illness, learning disabilities, or personality disorders – the sapling represents hope and renewal for patients during their recovery, as well as offering a tranquil space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for the saplings were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust, led by arboriculture specialist, Catherine Nuttgens.

Catherine explained: “The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions - none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree.

"But the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the National Trust’s Hadrian’s Wall properties, added: “Each and every application told heartfelt stories of emotional connections to the tree and the importance of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”

The saplings are currently being cared for by the conservation charity’s Plant Conservation Centre, and they should be strong and sturdy enough ready to plant in winter 2025 or 2026.