SPL young guns handed strong Berwick test

Hibs coach Darren McGregor felt his young side performed well in their 3-2 friendly success at MKM Shielfield – and said they’d benefit from the experience of playing against wily pros like Liam Buchanan.

The experienced Berwick striker fired in from the penalty spot and gave his young markers plenty to think about in the fixture.

"I said that to them, he'll (Buchanan) have all the dark arts under his arm," McGregor told the Easter Road side’s official website after the game.

“He knows when to push you, when to come off you, when to put pressure on you, so for a guy like Lewis McNeill, who's Under-17, he would have learned so much from that.”

The Hibs development side ran out 3-2 winners

"Even at half-time he gets bumped when the ball goes in behind, and I'm just giving him a wee bit of information as to how to deal with that the next time. Hopefully he learns from that, and then obviously the next time that happens he'll be able to deal with it.”

"That's what these games are for, is learning, being exposed to things that you've never really been exposed to, pace, power, running down the wing, the amount of times the defenders have to defend their box."

Fellow forward Taylor Hendry opened his Berwick Rangers account in the game, the experienced former Dunbar United hit-man getting off the mark as the black and gold start gearing up for their Lowland League opener at home to Cowdenbeath on Saturday 26th July.

Kevin Haynes’ side continue their preparations on Saturday when they visit Northern League First Division side Newcastle Benfield.

They got more minutes in the legs in mid-week at Whitehill Welfare, and will complete their warm-up fixtures at home to Penicuik Athletic on Saturday 19th July as Haynes looks to gel the new faces in his team and embed the attack-minded, attractive football philosophy that he wants to see at the Border club.

James McMurdo let fly from 25-yards to put Hibs ahead and Luke Davidson hit the bar before doubling the advantage just before the interval as he squeezed home past the sliding Alfie Robinson.

Hendry powered in a header from a corner in the 57th minute, but Hibs added a third through 15-year-old Jackson Thomson as he cooly tucked away into the net.