Spirit of the 1940s: Ponteland care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ponteland care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 8th May, from 10.30pm-3 pm, Care UK’s Ponteland Manor, on Thornhill Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ponteland Manor, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment from the D-Day Dollies and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

100 year old resident Betty, said: “I was in the wrens at the time of VE Day in the Shetland a and Orkneys. We had a huge party and the whole community came to together to celebrate, we danced in the streets I even remember we did the conga. Everyone was so excited”

Paula Routledge, Home Manager at Ponteland Manor, said: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here at Ponteland Manor, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of sharing memories and a fabulous garden party.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours into Ponteland Manor for a day to remember.”

To find out more about Ponteland Manor, please visit www.careuk.com/care-homes/ponteland-manor or contact Home Manager Paula Routledge, on 01661 430 037, or email [email protected]

Ponteland Manor is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has plenty of space - both indoors and out - for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.