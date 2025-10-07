An Alnwick woman has raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support with the help of her colleagues at a local opticians.

Nicola Whiting, an optical assistant at Specsavers Alnwick, was supported by both colleagues and customers as she and her friends completed the Macmillan Mighty Hike last month.

On September 13, Nicola and her friends trekked 26 miles along the Northumberland coast raising £915 - way exceeding her initial target of £250. The team at Specsavers Alnwick then helped the group raise an astonishing almost £4,000 in total.

Nicola completed the challenge in honour of her uncle Bill, who battled with cancer before passing earlier this year.

Nicola and friends at the finish line of the Northumberland Mighty Hike.

Nicola said: “After losing my uncle Bill earlier in the year and watching a work colleague battle this awful disease it really made me want to do something to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"The charity helps people facing cancer get the best support and treatment the UK can offer, and I can’t think of a more worthy cause than that.

Nicola added: "I want to say a huge thank you to all who donated and support us as we took on the challenge, in particular my very generous colleagues at Specsavers Alnwick.”

In total 3,996 hikers took on either a full or half marathon Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike across the two days of September 13 and 14 – marking the biggest event to date.

The event raised an incredible £1.7 million to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.