A popular shop and bar, specialising in ready-to-drink cocktails, is returning to Amble with a new venue and business venture following closure nine months ago.

Hummingbird Amble are aiming to reopen in their new venue before Christmas – situated within Foster Court on the industrial estate.

The new and improved concept will see the majority of the space being used for production of their bottled cocktails, as well as a shop, with a small bar area for customers to drink and relax in on Friday and Saturday nights.

This comes after the cocktail company announced the closure of their Amble bar early last year, as their growing business meant that they had outgrown the original premises on Queen Street.

Chris and Becca Green, owner of Hummingbird, at their new venue.

Owners, Chris and Becca Green are eager to bring their business back to the Northumberland coast: “We’re really excited to be re-opening in Amble, it’s been a long nine months trying to find the right venue, as previous ones we had looked at, we always had to compromise on something. But finally, Foster Court has been the right fit for us!”

Expanding on her plans for the space, Becca says: “More than half of the new premises is being used to focus on our ready-to-drink cocktails, that have taken off massively since we closed Hummingbird Amble in February.

"The remaining part of the building will be used primarily as a shop, but will be open on a Friday and Saturday as a bar, with a small amount of seating.

“We didn’t want to lose the hospitality edge of the business, as the face-to-face relationship with our customers is what has built our brand.

A bottled, ready-to-drink cocktail, Hummingbird Smash.

"Both myself, and Chris can’t wait to get started, but in the meantime, we’re still supplying our products to other local businesses such as Turnbull’s Food Hall, Brewis Beer Co and the Old Boat House, and we plan to continue supporting them and other new exciting stockists as the business grows and moves forward.”

To keep up-to-date with all things Hummingbird, please visit: https://www.hummingbirddrinks.co.uk/