Space scientist Ishbel secures prestigious research post

An astronomer from a Northumberland observatory has gained a coveted place on a prestigious summer programme at America’s leading research facility in New Mexico.

Ishbel Carlyle, 25, of Hexham, is one of only a handful of scientists from around the world to be selected to study at the Los Alamos National Laboratory Space Weather Summer School.

The astronomer, who works part time at Kielder Observatory while studying for her PhD on substorms in aurora at Northumbria University, will learn from leading experts in a series of advanced lectures as well as working on an unsolved scientific research project.

When she discovered she’d been accepted onto the two-month programme, which is held at the same laboratory where J Robert Oppenheimer designed the atomic bomb, she said she was ‘shocked and delighted.’

Said Ishbel: “I’m really excited to carry out my own research project working on aurora data and I’m hoping to make a new discovery which will support the work I’ve been doing as part of my PhD. I’m really grateful to Kielder Observatory for supporting my application. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Ishbel is passionate about identifying the causes of substorms in the upper atmosphere, which lead to the beautiful auroras we see on Earth, but which can also cause problems. She is looking forward to accessessing a high-tech camera at the facility which is capable of recording the fastest frame rate optical auroral data in the world.

“When we think of weather on Earth we think of rain or snow but in the upper atmosphere when you have geomagnetic storms it can also affect the electrics in satellites or the International Space Station or induce currents in the ground which can affect the National Grid system,” she said.

“If we can understand it we can predict it and prepare for anything it could accidently cause. My work is all about identifying the causes of substorms so being able to carry out research at Los Alamos and learn from leading scientists will be a career defining time for me.”

Leigh Venus, CEO of Kielder Observatory, said: “Ishbel’s passion for space weather is inspiring, and it’s incredible to see her work recognised on such a prestigious stage. At Kielder, she not only deepens our understanding of the cosmos but also brings its wonders to life for our visitors. We’re so proud to see her take this next step, and we can’t wait to hear all about what she learns and how it shapes her future research.”