A social supermarket has opened in Dudley thanks to a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The shop will offer food and toiletries, including fresh, frozen and cupboard groceries at a reduced cost – meaning £5 will be enough to feed a family for three days.

Based on Weedslade Road, the supermarket will be open every Saturday from 10am-2pm and will be available to everybody with no means testing required.

North Tyneside Council is partnering with North Tyneside VODA to deliver the UKSPF programme, which is funded by the UK Government with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Alan Nixon from Out of Sight stocking the new social supermarket in Dudley.

Through UKSPF, North Tyneside Council has invested over £1.2 million through a range of grants in the north west of the borough.

Out of Sight is a volunteer-led charity which has received UKSPF funding for the social supermarket,

Chair Lisa Taylor said: “Some people in the village find it difficult to buy affordable fresh food because there are no supermarkets, for those who don’t drive it can be a real challenge.

“We started doing Feeding Families food boxes during the pandemic and we still do 25 of those a month, but the social supermarket will be available to everyone and we have some fantastic stock in, with lots of branded groceries, fruit and vegetables, frozen food and even some treats like boxes of chocolates.

“As well as offering affordable food, we are working on some recipe cards so that people can use what’s on offer to cook nutritious family meals.

“Fareshare are very kindly providing us with stock, we would love to hear from any supermarkets or other local food suppliers who can donate their surplus as well.”

Cllr Carl Johnson, said: “These projects are helping bring people together, take pride in where they live and support one another.

"The Out Of Sight social supermarket is giving people access to affordable fresh food at a time when many residents are struggling with the cost of living.

"The charity is offering support, activities and a friendly welcome to everyone in the community and we are very pleased to see this UKSPF funding being well spent.”

A full map of food support in North Tyneside is available here.