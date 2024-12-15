Smiles and kindness at Christmas

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The kind-hearted staff at Coquet Island Shellfish in Amble have raised £600 for charity.

Despite it being the busiest time of year for the shellfish processor, the staff still found time to don their Christmas jumpers in aid of Cash For Kids. This raised smiles all round, but not content with this, 3 of the team went the extra mile. Literally.