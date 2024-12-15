Smiles and kindness at Christmas

By jane pedersen
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:36 BST

The kind-hearted staff at Coquet Island Shellfish in Amble have raised £600 for charity.

Despite it being the busiest time of year for the shellfish processor, the staff still found time to don their Christmas jumpers in aid of Cash For Kids. This raised smiles all round, but not content with this, 3 of the team went the extra mile. Literally.

Olivia Douglas, Karen Brown and Emma Wilson completed a sponsorsed run around Coquet Enterprise Park in their lunch break in Christmas fancy dress.

