Si’s Property Academy Earns Global Recognition with Perfect Score – A New Benchmark in Property Mentorship

In a landmark achievement for real estate education in the UK, Si’s Property Academy, founded by acclaimed entrepreneur and mentor Simon Frewin, has been awarded the 2025 Global Recognition Award for outstanding performance in real estate mentoring. The academy impressed an international judging panel by earning a perfect score of 5 in every category, affirming its position as a global leader in property mentorship and education.

Redefining Property Mentorship Standards

Since launching in October 2024, Si’s Property Academy has rapidly become one of the most impactful forces in the property education space. In less than a year, the academy’s structured and proven mentorship model has guided hundreds of students toward financial independence through real estate investing.

“This award proves what’s possible when education is paired with practical, real-world strategies,” said Simon Frewin. “We’re not just showing people how to invest—we’re transforming lives.”

A Strategic, Results-First Learning Model

At the heart of Si’s Property Academy lies a mentorship system that blends strategic insight with practical execution. The program covers the entire real estate investment journey, from market analysis and sourcing to scaling portfolios and planning for long-term wealth.

What makes the system so effective is its laser focus on:

🔹 Hands-on coaching

🔹 Tailored investment planning

🔹 Live deal support

🔹 Strategic market guidance

Rather than relying on theory alone, the academy empowers students to take action with confidence and build the skills required to thrive in complex property markets.

Outstanding Results Driving Demand

The impact of the academy is clearly visible in the success stories of its graduates. Many have:

Built six-figure property portfolios

Generated over £10,000/month in passive income

Left full-time jobs to become independent investors

Established long-term wealth-building strategies for their families

With demand growing rapidly, daily enquiries and a steady pipeline of applicants reflect the academy’s rising reputation. Much of its growth comes from word-of-mouth referrals—a strong endorsement of its value and trust within the community.

Setting a New Standard in the Industry

This award not only honours the academy’s track record—it highlights its growing influence across the broader property education landscape. Frewin’s scalable yet personalised model is setting a new benchmark for mentorship quality, prompting other industry educators to rethink their approach.

Even as the program expands, Si’s Property Academy continues to prioritise personalised support, offering a strong sense of community and peer-driven learning that strengthens each mentee’s experience.

More Than a Program—A Movement

The Global Recognition Awards panel summed it up best:

“Si’s Property Academy is not just a learning platform—it’s a movement. It opens the doors of property investing to individuals from all walks of life and equips them with the tools to build generational wealth.”

By combining accessibility with action-oriented training, the academy ensures that property investing is no longer reserved for the few—anyone with the drive can now take control of their financial future.

Looking Toward the Future

This global accolade is a pivotal moment for Simon Frewin and the community he’s built—but it’s just the beginning. With a mission to make property success achievable for all, Si’s Academy continues to expand its reach and impact.

“Our goal isn’t just to teach property—it’s to help people build freedom, legacy, and confidence,” said Frewin. “This recognition pushes us forward to empower thousands more.”

