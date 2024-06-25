Silvery Tweed invests to give customers best-in-class products
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, cereal innovator Silvery Tweed Cereals has invested further in its Berwick-upon-Tweed factory.
The addition of a new sieve at the start of the company’s allergen-free seed-cleaning line will improve the overall efficacy and efficiency of the entire line as well as enhancing and improving the already high standards of seed cleaning.
Silvery Tweed Cereals Managing Director, Robert Gladstone, commented: “We identified this investment opportunity through our ongoing analysis of contaminants as we endeavour to supply best-in-class products to customers. Our standards are already high, but we are always seeking to raise the bar through innovation and investment.
“As our procurement base evolves, the new sieve means that we can handle seeds and grains from wider sources and different origins while continuing to offer our customers the high standard of product they expect from us.”
This latest addition follows a £600k investment in 2022 which saw Silvery Tweed install a new line to create a dedicated allergen-free seed cleaning plant. This allowed an even wider range of ingredients to be processed for customers as well as shortening the supply chain from field to fork by reducing the need to transport uncleaned seeds to a specialist facility.
A leading supplier to the UK breakfast cereal, bread and bakery markets, Silvery Tweed Cereals employs more than 70 people, cleaning and processing grain from growers based largely in the Borders area within a 40-mile radius of its Berwick-upon-Tweed base.
The company manufactures a variety of cereal and bakery products, ranging from the straightforward – cereal flakes, grain and multi-seed blends, flour – to the unusual, with bespoke products such as puffed grains and granola clusters supplied to many of the UK’s top cereal and bakery brands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.