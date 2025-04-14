Siblings from Northumberland complete Half Marathon in support of mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, April 6, Alex Hughes, 24, from Stocksfield, near Newcastle took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by her mum Bex, 52, who lives with a rare muscle wasting condition, VCP disease, Alex was joined by her sister Charlotte, 21, twin brothers Tom and Matthew, 17, and family friend Tom Harrison, 49. The team ran to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

This was the latest in a long list of charity running achievements for Alex since her mum’s diagnosis in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining her motivation, Alex said: “Mum is an inspirational, kind, sociable person. She was always so independent but she’s now in a wheelchair full time, which has been extremely hard for her to accept, but she always looks at the positives and just gets on with things. It can be hard when we can’t do everything we want to do together as a family, but she doesn’t let it stop her or define her as a person. We just want to give something back to the charity that supports people like Mum so that everyone living with a muscle wasting condition can get the help they need.”

After the London Landmarks Half Marathon

Following their mum Bex’s diagnosis, Alex and her sister Charlotte have completed numerous races and events to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity that is close to their hearts.

“I did the London Marathon in 2022 as part of my ‘12 races in 12 months’ challenge and this was my 16th half marathon for MDUK,” said Alex. “The last two years, I’ve taken part in London Landmarks Half Marathon with Charlotte and our amazing friend Tom. He’s our neighbour and we’ve known him for years so he’s more like an uncle to us really. This year, my brothers were old enough to join us as they turned 17 and it was great to have them there on the day as they took on their first ever half marathon.”

Bex started experiencing problems in 2008 such as back pain and unexplained falls but, despite numerous visits to doctors, no one knew what was wrong. In 2020, she was admitted to hospital after a suspected heart attack, and it was at this point they pushed for further tests. Specialists originally thought it was limb girdle muscular dystrophy but later diagnosed a rarer condition, VCP disease which affects her muscles and bone density.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining why supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK is important to her,Alex said: “Mum’s condition is extremely rare – affecting just 42 people in the whole of the UK and, despite no known history in the family, it’s genetic so unfortunately there’s a 50:50 chance that we will have inherited it. Currently there’s no cure for it, or any muscle wasting condition, which is why it’s so important to fundraise. By supporting MDUK, we can help the charity to fund research which improves understanding of conditions and hopefully leads to new treatments and one day a cure. It also means they can be there to provide advice and support so that people, like Mum, can live their lives to the full.”

Charlotte and Alex with their mum

For Alex and her family, taking on challenges like this is about more than just fundraising and she highlights the importance of raising awareness about muscle wasting conditions.

“When I talk about my mum, most people have little or no understanding of what it means to live with a muscle wasting condition,” explains Alex. “Some people I speak to have heard of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for example, but as that mainly affects boys and typically starts in early childhood, they don’t see the link with my mum. That comes with its own challenges.

"Some of the children I teach thought that as my mum is in a wheelchair that she doesn’t live with us and I don’t ever see her! By starting conversations and spreading the word about muscle wasting conditions and the work of Muscular Dystrophy UK, hopefully more people will want to show their support and drive forward change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of five all completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon with times between 1 hour 45 and 2 hours 18. “We agreed in advance that we wouldn’t all try to stay together,” said Alex. “Charlotte and Matthew are very competitive, so I wasn’t going to get in the way of that!” The day brought new half marathon PBs for Alex and Charlotte and Tom and Matthew got to experience their first half marathon. “It’s certain that after the excitement of this year, we will be back in 2026!”

Alex and team after the London Landmarks Half Marathon

Sign up to run the London Landmarks Half Marathon 2026 with Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/london-landmarks-half-marathon-2026/

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at musculardystrophyuk.org