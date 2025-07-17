Show Club Superstars from St Aidan’s Wow at Catholic Partnership Showcase

The annual Catholic Partnership Showcase featured more than 220 young singers, dancers, gymnasts, and musicians from the Trust’s 39 schools, which cover three local authorities, from Northumberland to North Tyneside and Newcastle.

“Every September, a new group of enthusiastic performers gathers to begin a journey with one shared goal – to take to the stage at the annual Catholic Partnership Showcase,” explained Higher Level Teaching Assistant Saira Robertson, who runs Show Club at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary to prepare pupils for the event.

“Show Club is a vibrant, creative space where children lead with passion, grow in confidence, and shine brighter than they ever imagined,” she continued.

“The children themselves help to choose the songs they’ll perform to, and they bring their own choreography, staging, and costume ideas each week.

“It’s incredible to watch their imaginations come to life, not through adult direction, but through collaboration and mutual support. Together, they shape something truly unique.”

Thirty children from Years 3 to 6 at the school took part this year, singing, dancing, and performing gymnastics to three different musical numbers: ‘Stronger’ from Finding Neverland; ‘Heart of Stone’ from Six the Musical; and ‘Mama I’m a Big Girl Now’ from Hairspray.

It was the seventeenth time the show had taken place, with the theme for 2025 being ‘Celebration’.

“I have done four years of Show Club,” said St Aidan’s performer Safra. “My confidence has increased, and I’m comfortable being myself around more people.”

Fellow pupil Poppy agreed, “Show Club is the best. It is fun and you can make friends”, while Harry said, “I love Show Club, because you get to be yourself,” and Isaac said: “Show Club allows me to have fun and work hard.”

“I really enjoyed the songs and the dancing,” added Jessica, and Kylah said: “Show Club is a commitment throughout the year, but it is worth it in the end. Show Club has been an amazing experience.”

“Time and time again, our Show Club members rise to the occasion with dedication and maturity well beyond their years,” continued Mrs Robertson. “They stick together, lift each other up, and stay the course.

“What fills me with most pride, however, is watching the transformation that takes place. It’s not just about the glitter and the spotlight – it’s seeing the quieter children, the ones who start off hiding at the back of the room, slowly come forward.

“It’s hearing them sing louder, watching them dance with confidence, and witnessing the moment when the lights hit the stage and they give it everything they’ve got.

“They are our Show Club superstars, and their creativity, teamwork, and spirit make every second of this journey worthwhile.”

