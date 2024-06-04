Shooting worth £3.3 billion to the UK economy every year, latest research reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New report underlines the importance of shooting, conservation and the rural vote ahead of the general election.

With the main political parties having fired the starter pistol on their general election campaigns, rural organisations have published the latest ‘Value of Shooting’ report which sets out in detail the benefits the shooting sector brings to the UK economy and the conservation of the countryside.

The key findings will play an important role in shaping the debate around shooting in the run up to the general election and beyond. With the gap closing between the Conservatives and Labour in the 100 most rural constituencies, issues that affect the countryside and the rural economy will likely be a key battleground in the election.

Shooting is a key component of the rural economy and goes hand-in-hand with the conservation of the countryside, as well as bringing both mental and physical health benefits to participants and providing a healthy and sustainable food source.

The Value of Shooting report 2024

The new Value of Shooting report was commissioned by 24 rural organisations and carried out by Cognisense, a market research and data analytics firm. The report sets out the following headline figures:

Shooting is worth £3.3bn (GVA) to the UK economy every year.

The new report has taken a more comprehensive and detailed approach than previous reports, attaching a value to contribution in kind (CiK) and supply chain value, which shows that £9.3bn of wider economic activity is generated for the UK economy.

620,000 individuals are actively involved in shooting-related activities.

Shooting providers and volunteers carry out £500m worth of conservation work, equivalent to 26,000 full-time jobs and 14m workdays each year.

Habitat management and conservation are carried out on 7.6m hectares as a result of shooting.

Three out of four people who take part in shooting said that it is important to them and their personal wellbeing, with most claiming shooting specifically contributes positively to their physical and mental health.

Shooters spend £4.4bn on their UK-based supply chain each year.

BASC’s chief executive Ian Bell said: “This is undoubtedly an important election for shooting and conservation and this report underlines to any prospective government the key role the shooting sector plays in the economy and the conservation and management of the countryside.

“All of those who so tirelessly toil to maintain and sustain our countryside should be proud of the findings of this report.

“The importance of winning rural seats to any political party seeking office means that each and every one of us can play a crucial role in shaping the direction of travel for the next government on rural affairs. BASC will continue to work with all parties across the political spectrum to promote and protect the way of life we all hold dear.