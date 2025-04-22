Seven days to make a difference – church leader backs fundraising appeal.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Moderator of the United Reformed Church Northern Synod, Revd Kim Plumpton is encouraging people to take part in a major charity appeal to help communities around the world.

Next month, Christian Aid Week - May 11-17 – will see supporters from all over the UK come together to find different ways of raising funds and awareness for the work of the organisation’s local partners, empowering communities around the world to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Moderator Revd Kim Plumpton said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“There are so many ways to raise funds from cream teas and car washes to bake sales and bike rides – and of course, if you’re feeling especially active, Christian Aid’s 70K in May challenge.

“I give my support because there has never been a more crucial time for those most vulnerable, to feel held and cherished.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year, the charity – which is marking its 80th anniversary – is focussing its flagship appeal on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Amelia is 24 and a mother of two from the Alta Verapaz region. She said the situation is very worrying:“In the past three years, we have been experiencing high heat and a lack of rain. One of the biggest issues is the lack of water…My plantations have been dying… and there is no food for my family.”

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

When Amelia discovered these initiatives, she put herself forward as a community representative, attending training sessions and bringing the learning back, to train other women in her community. She also raises awareness about the environment, discouraging people from littering, and encouraging people not to sell their land.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved in Christian Aid Week, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.