The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Seahouses are on the lookout for life-saving volunteers to join their lifeboat station – and sea-going experience is not needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New recruits are not required to have professional experience as the RNLI simply look for team players with enthusiasm and the ability to learn new skills.

The charity has a number of opportunities available including lifeboat crew, shore crew, shop volunteers, fundraising, events coordinators and water safety advisors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For operational roles, recruits must live or work within 15 minutes of the station and be between 18 and 70.

Seahouses RNLI lifeboat.

Area operations manager, Joe Mitchell explained: "Only 10 percent of our new recruits come with professional maritime experience.

“The RNLI provides comprehensive training to turn ordinary people into lifesavers. By volunteering, people will gain fantastic experience, knowledge and skills.

“Around 95 percent of RNLI people are volunteers and find the experience an extremely rewarding one. It’s a great way to make new friends whilst helping to save lives at sea.”