Seahouses 40th Annual Village Show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Exhibits are in all the usual classes from flowers and vegetables, bakery, handicrafts to photography. There will also be lots of children's exhibits from under 3year olds to 14 years. And all with a chance to win even bigger prizes in this special year. Everyone can try their luck to win one of our superb raffle prizes too!
No problem if your prize carrot grew extra 'legs' or your ginger snaps almost ran away there are awards in the Disaster Class as well!
Seahouses Village Choir will be giving a rousing performance and the day will finish with an auction of some of the fabulous produce. Stay for this as it's always loads of fun!
The Show will take place at Seahouses Primary School, James Street, NE68 7YF
Facebook: North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association (Village Show)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.