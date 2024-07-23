Seaham school pupils design flag for new Taylor Wimpey development
Seaham Trinity Primary School were challenged to design a vibrant and imaginative welcome flag which is now flying high at the entrance to the homebuilder’s Seaham Garden Village development.
The pupils created a range of colourful entries that represent the seaside town, giving the Taylor Wimpey team a tough decision to make. Harry Rowland was crowned winner of the competition with his imaginative design and was able to see his winning flag take pride of place at the development entrance.
Elisabeth Lee, Headteacher at Seaham Trinity Primary School, said: “Our pupils had the opportunity to unleash their creativity in Taylor Wimpey’s fun flag design competition. They thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and it really made all of us feel part of the new community!”
Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “We were thrilled to invite pupils at Seaham Trinity Primary School to take part in our flag design competition. We’re always seeking ways to get young people involved in the work we do which allows us to build strong community ties. The competition shows just how talented the pupils are and it was brilliant to see the winning flag fly high.”
