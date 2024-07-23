Seaham school pupils design flag for new Taylor Wimpey development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaham school pupils have been getting colourful and creative in a flag design competition hosted by Taylor Wimpey North East.

Seaham Trinity Primary School were challenged to design a vibrant and imaginative welcome flag which is now flying high at the entrance to the homebuilder’s Seaham Garden Village development.

The pupils created a range of colourful entries that represent the seaside town, giving the Taylor Wimpey team a tough decision to make. Harry Rowland was crowned winner of the competition with his imaginative design and was able to see his winning flag take pride of place at the development entrance.

Elisabeth Lee, Headteacher at Seaham Trinity Primary School, said: “Our pupils had the opportunity to unleash their creativity in Taylor Wimpey’s fun flag design competition. They thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and it really made all of us feel part of the new community!”

Harry Rowland from Seaham Trinity Primary School with his winning design