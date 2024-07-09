Sea the connection: National Marine Week will map people’s love of UK seas
National Marine Week takes place from Saturday 27th July to Sunday 11th August 2024. It spans a fortnight due to varying tidal conditions around the UK.
From Herman Melville to Amy Liptrott, Sylvia Earle to Charles Darwin, writers, naturalists, and adventurers have documented voyages, discoveries, and encounters with the sea throughout history.
The coast of Northumberland inspired renowned English painter J.M.W. Turner to create a number of painting masterpieces including Wreckers Coast of Northumberland, Northumberland with a Steamboat and Coast of Northumberland.
Now Northumberland Wildlife Trust is calling on everyone to share their stories of how the sea enriches lives by visiting www.wildlifetrusts.org/national-marine-week
There are celebrations and events across the UK including the wildlife charity’s weekend of activities at Hauxley beach on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July.
With activities including seaweed surveys, beach combing, marine themed workshops, face painting and the creation of a huge sand masterpiece with Claire Eason, the amazing Soul2Sand artist it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the wonderful Northumberland coast.
Places are free but do need to be booked at www.nwt.org.uk/events/2024-07-27-marine-week-celebration
Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Director of Conservation says:
“The seas around the UK matter to us all - whether it’s because they support businesses or provide a playground for us to explore and relax - we owe so much to them. The stunning coastlines and waters surrounding us host an abundance of wildlife and store vast amounts of carbon - and they have an enormous cultural impact on society too.
“Rocky shores, muddy estuaries and sandy beaches are wonderful places to explore, and these fascinating habitats have inspired many a storyteller, artist, and poet throughout history, making our lives all the richer. We want everyone to share their sea stories with us!
“Research shows that people think that protecting nature at sea is the top environmental priority for the Government. Ensuring that our seas are protected will help wildlife recover with knock on benefits for fishers, as well as ensuring vast amounts of carbon remain stored in natural habitats such as mud, seagrass, and saltmarsh. Better protections for our seas will mean more wildlife and healthier waters… and that helps everyone.”
