Sea Scouts action packed 72 hours in London

The 1st Alnmouth Sea Scouts had an action-packed 72 hours experiencing new sights, sounds, culture in our Capital. They squeezed in activities and fun including whizzing up escalators, sleeping on HMS Belfast naval cruiser, absorbing facts from visiting the Science museum, singing along to ‘Back to the Future’ (The Musical), a flight on The London Eye, meeting famous people at Madam Tussauds wax works, a trip to the mega Lego store, a tourist Big Bus tour seeing all the sights, to lots and lots of walking.

Volunteer Rio said ‘’ Our young people help shape their programme of activity and wanted to include a trip to the theatre. They absolutely loved the show. It was magical hearing their reactions and laughter throughout as they jumped with the special effects’’.

The Scouts commented on how friendly people had been to them on their trip. They enjoyed a complimentary hot chocolate on the train home.

The 1st Alnmouth Scout Group have grown rapidly over the last few years from opening Squirrels (4–6-year-olds) in 2022, Beavers (6–8-year-olds) in 2023, Cubs (8–10-year-olds) in 2024. The Sea Scout Troop (aged 10–14-year-olds) opened in September and is already full. The Scouts have been taking part in a variety of water activities on the river and have a busy programme planned for the year ahead.

Sea Scouts raising Union Flag on HMS Belfast

This Sunday adult volunteers from the group are undertaking paddle boarding training which will be added to the spring programme for the young people to try.

The 1st Alnmouth Scout Group are looking for adult volunteers to join the team, put their skills to good use, learn new ones and be part of the local community. Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

They are a friendly welcoming bunch. Whatever time you can give they will find a role for you. Contact the Graeme at [email protected]