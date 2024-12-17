Scouts to post quarter of a million Christmas cards across the UK

This festive season, Scouts across the UK, such as Morpeth, are coming together in a heartwarming display of community spirit and to raise vital funds, personally delivering a quarter of a million Christmas cards through the Scouts' Christmas Post Service using their network of volunteers.

The Scouts Christmas Post Service, which has been running for several decades, operates in locations across the UK, such as Morpeth, and gives people the opportunity to send Christmas cards to family, friends, and loved ones with the added benefit of supporting local Scouts.

People can purchase special Scout stamps and drop off their cards at designated collection points, with Scouts sorting and delivering them within their local area, using their own network of volunteers. The money raised through the sale of stamps provides vital funding for Scouts which is reinvested into local groups, helping them provide exciting opportunities for young people throughout the year.

Last year a massive 200,000 cards were sent across the UK marks, with even more expected this Christmas. The initiative not only spreads festive cheer, but also plays a key role in ensuring that the Scouts continue to thrive and offer a range of outdoor adventures, skills for life, and excellent opportunities for young people. This year Scout groups hope to raise over £100,000

Carl Hankinson, UK Chief Scout Volunteer said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the generosity of the public and the dedication of Scouts across the country. The thousands of Christmas cards sent this year will not only bring joy to many homes but will help to ensure that Scouts continue to inspire young people for years to come. We’re so grateful to everyone who participated in this wonderful tradition.”

As well as supporting Scout groups, this initiative helps to build stronger communities and promote the importance of teamwork, kindness, and resilience – which is all imbedded in Scouting values.