Sarah Thomson brings timeless style to Corbridge with new ladieswear boutique

In a much-anticipated move, Sarah Thomson has officially opened her second self-named store on Middle Street, Corbridge.

The boutique, which launched last month, introduces a refreshing mix of classic women's fashion and unique accessories to the Northumberland town.

After nearly three decades of progress and success in the Scottish Borders since establishing her brand in Kelso in 1998, Sarah Thomson decided it was time to expand her business beyond her store in Melrose, a move that local shoppers have warmly welcomed.

For Sarah Thomson, this expansion represents the next logical step in her long-standing fashion career. "I've always loved Corbridge," she shared, noting the town's charm and strong connection to her existing Melrose store, which has been her flagship boutique since 2007. “We have a lot of customers who come to us from Corbridge and Hexham, so opening here felt like a natural progression for us."

Sarah Thomson (L) at her store in Melrose, Scotland

With a business rooted in quality and exclusivity, Sarah Thomson's online selection and stores are known for carrying a curated selection of classic, wearable pieces that stand the test of time. "You could still be wearing it in five or six years," she says proudly.

Her Corbridge store features luxurious knitwear sourced from New Zealand and France, as well as a variety of other highly distinct and individualistic women's fashion items.

This encompasses an array of accessories, including scarves, hats, jewellery, and handbags. The shop also stocks items like hot water bottles and eye masks for those looking for smaller thoughtful gifts. "We sell brands that you can't get everywhere," Sarah explained, highlighting her commitment to unique and high-quality pieces​.

In Sarah's words, it's all about offering "something a little bit different" - a sentiment that has always resonated with her customers.

Inside Sarah Thomson's Corbridge store on Middle Street

Running boutiques and an online store is not just a solo endeavour. Sarah's daughter, Lucy, is an integral part of the business, especially regarding their growing online presence.

Lucy designed the website, helping the brand seamlessly transition into the digital age while maintaining the personal touch that the stores are known for. This mother-daughter partnership brings a family-driven passion to their fashion enterprise, ensuring every aspect of the business, from store design to customer service, reflects their shared vision.

Looking back on her journey, Sarah revealed that her pathway into fashion began out of necessity. After moving from Edinburgh to the Borders, where she had worked in retail, she found a lack of ladieswear options in the area.

"There wasn't much in the way of ladies' clothes shops, so we decided to set up our own," she recalled. Nearly 30 years later, her vision continues to provide something special for customers who appreciate timeless style and personal service​.

With her newest store in Corbridge, Sarah Thomson is excited and confident that her carefully curated collections and personal approach will continue to thrive in this new community. As she puts it: "Everyone's been so kind and lovely, it's been great."