Santa makes a surprise detour
The white whiskered gentleman stopped by to say hello to shoppers at the last Food & Craft Market of the year at the Cramlington site and to sample quite a few mince pies at Northumberland Wildlife Trust's visitor centre and cafe.
Rumour has it he also went to see if the iconic Lady of the North has been naughty or nice this year, but neither she, nor he were giving anything away.
ps: What kind of Reindeer did Santa use to get to Northumberlandia?... Northumberlan-deer!
But shhh, don't Dasher, VIxen, Comet, Cupid, Dancer, Prancer, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph or they may refuse to pull his sleigh on Christmas Eve,