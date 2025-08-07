Salvation Army helps families in North East avoid the parent poverty trap this summer

The Salvation Army across the North East is providing activities and food to help ensure vulnerable children have a chance to relax and play over the summer holidays.

The church and charity will be hosting summer camps, activities and providing meals for hundreds of children across the region – helping ease the burden for parents who struggle with the cost of living.

Many Salvation Army churches are also providing school uniform exchanges to support parents with the cost of kitting their kids out for the new school term.

With 31 per cent of children in the North East living in poverty[i], Luke Cozens, The Salvation Army’s Divisional Children’s Officer for the North East, said: “We know that many parents across the North East will be dreading the summer holidays, worrying about where they are going to find the extra money to pay for lunches that are provided during term time.

“It’s not only the cost of food, but the added burden of funding activities to keep children entertained for six weeks so they do not feel like they are missing out on the fun things that make up a childhood.

“At The Salvation Army, we are here to help this summer. Our approach is holistic, providing food support, childcare, activities, camps, pastoral and spiritual support, all working towards mitigating that pressure for parents. We do more than provide services – we are building communities of love, just as Jesus gathered people together around food and his message of love.”

The Salvation Army is supporting families with a variety of activities including:

Providing week long holiday clubs in Consett and Wallsend with activities, crafts, games, Bible stories and lunch.

Running a weekly free family film club with lunch in Sunderland Millfield.

Hosting weekly fun days with activities, crafts and lunch in Langley Moor.

With the Emergency Response Vehicle providing refreshments and around 100 lunches to local families at Chester-le-Street community days.

In Gateshead, running a holiday club four days a week with food, activities and trips. They will also host their annual Every Child Warm Project, where families can pick up quality coats, school uniforms and shoes.

According to Government data, around 250,000 (11%) of eligible children are missing out on their statutory right to a Free School Meal.[ii]

The Salvation Army is supporting the North East Child Poverty Commission (NECPC) and the Food Foundation to urge the Government to implement a national, opt-out system of auto-enrolment, which would mean families would automatically be registered to receive meals using benefits data unless they choose to opt out.

Luke added: “Recent announcements by the Government that any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals is welcome, however we fear some children will be left behind. We are worried some families aren’t aware they need to apply, have significant time constraints or face barriers around digital access, language, or mental health. Parents shouldn’t have to pass a bureaucratic test to get their children the food they are entitled to. Auto-enrolment still has a crucial role to play in closing the remaining gaps and ensuring that children have access to at least one hot and nutritious meal a day, as well as helping to ease the financial burden for families on tight budgets.”