Salvation Army charity shop manager to go distance with 10 race fundraising challenge

A Salvation Army charity shop manager is taking on the mammoth challenge of running 10 races, including two marathons and an ultramarathon, in honour of a Salvation Army volunteer who has cancer.

Charlie Hodges, who manages the Outwood shop in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, will run more than 140 miles over four 10km races, three half marathons (13.1miles), two marathons (26.2miles) and a 50km (31miles) ultramarathon to raise money for The Salvation Army and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Her next run will be the Coastal Northumberland Marathon on Saturday 7 June.

Inspired by one of her volunteers who has been ill for a number of years, Charlie said she wants to help in the way she knows how – by lacing up her trainers and running to raise money.

Charlie ready to race

Charlie, 47, said: “The idea is to do 10 runs, with four missions, the missions being 10ks, half marathons, marathons and ultramarathon, for one love – the one love being our lovely volunteer.

“She has volunteered with us for a long time so we’re trying to keep her motivation going and I’m doing silly things to try and help. I’ve seen the impact cancer can have on people and I want to try and make a bit of a difference in the only way I can, which is to run a lot and try and raise some money for good causes.”

Charlie, who is originally from Wiltshire, has raced 10ks and half marathons before, and ran the London marathon and Jersey marathon. This next challenge will take in some scenic routes including Loch Ness in Scotland and the Northumbrian coast.

Charlie continued: “The run I’m really looking forward to is the Northumberland Coastal Marathon because the lady I’m running it for has walked that route before, so I’m going to be taking the same steps and following in her shoes. I’m going to take lots of photos and almost try and bring it back for her a little bit.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers cheer Charlie on at a recent race

“I’ve been trying to build up the miles when I can, weather permitting. I try and get out five or six days a week before work, building up the mileage. The maximum training run I’ve done so far is 27 miles.

“I’m quite competitive with myself and personally struggle with letting myself down, so I’m trying to not get bogged down thinking about the time I’ll get and remember it’s about taking part and finishing.”

Knowing that people are struggling financially, Charlie has been encouraging customers to donate their spare change if they can.

She said: “People don’t have a lot of money at the moment so I’ve asked them for their penny pots because any penny makes a pound. I want people to know that they can still make a difference, all it takes is a penny.

Charlie

“I’m really proud to work for The Salvation Army, I know how much it helps people and I know that raising this money will be going to help vulnerable people who need support.”

Charlie’s first race was the Wakefield 10k on Sunday 16 March. She also completed the York 10k, Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday 11 May, Chester Half Marathon on Sunday 18 May. She will also take part in:

Coastal Northumberland Marathon on Saturday 7 June

Leeds 10k on Sunday 15 June

Race to the Stones 50k in Wiltshire on Sunday 13 July

York 10k on Sunday 3 August

Windmill Half Marathon in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, on Sunday 10 Aug

Loch Ness Marathon, Scotland, on Sunday 28 September

She will also be hosting two Macmillan Coffee Mornings at the charity shop in Bolus Lane, which is run by The Salvation Army’s trading arm SATCoL, on Friday 4 April and Saturday 14 June.

To donate visit Charlotte Hodges is fundraising for The Salvation Army