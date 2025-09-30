A man has raised over £700 to support his run club by running 100km along the Northumberland coast.

Michael Thompson, 38, started Geordie Run Club in Tynemouth more than a year ago. The club was born from Michael’s passion for running and enthusiasm in forming a community around it.

In a bid to raise enough money to buy a Bluetooth backpack speaker to support the run club, on September 26 Michael set off to run from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea to Embleton Bay and back.

Michael said: “What a day that was! I knew it was going to be tough, but it certainly pushed my body to new limits. At times, everything was telling me to stop, but that was never on the cards and the job was always going to be completed.

Michael at the finish line with supporters.

“The continued support both leading up and on the day from some of the closest people to me was unmatched. I want to thank them all and also extend a huge thanks to everyone who donated. It's much appreciated!”

Michael has now raised a total of £740 – exceeding his target of £650.