RSPCA's North East Cat Hub rehomes 2,000th feline

The hub is one of the UK's most successful rehoming projects

The RSPCA’s North East Cat Hub is celebrating after rehoming its 2,000th cat - but the charity is still struggling to find enough people to adopt. x8g3qyt

The significant milestone was reached when Wotsit, a six-month-old ginger kitten was adopted recently by new owners, along with his brother Cheeto.

As record numbers of animals wait for new homes in RSPCA care, people are being urged to consider adopting as part of the charity's annual Adoptober rehoming campaign.

Kittens Kevin, left, and Sonny, right, who were adopted from the RSPCA's Cat Hub

The Cat Hub, which was set up by RSPCA Chief Inspector Mark Gent in April 2018, rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes abandoned, neglected and cruelly-treated cats and kittens in the Tees Valley, County Durham and North Yorkshire areas.

The hub’s 31-strong network of fosterers have more than 80 cats and kittens in their care at any one time - most of them rescued by RSPCA officers - and find homes for more than 250 felines every year, making it one of the UK’s most successful rehoming projects.

Prospective adopters send in an application form and are then matched ‘virtually’ to a cat on the hub’s database, depending on their circumstances and the needs of the animals who are looking for homes.

Supported by three local RSPCA branches*, the hub is funded solely by public donations.

Sonny, formerly known as Wotsit, was the 2,000th feline to be rehomed from the RSPCA's North East Cat Hub

Sophie Moran-Barker, its rehoming co-ordinator said: “Finding a home for our 2,000th rescue cat is quite a landmark and I’m so proud of everything our voluntary team has achieved over the past seven and a half years.

“We’re a collective group of cat lovers who share a passion and devotion to find a home for every cat in the care of the hub, irrespective of their colour or age, be that a nine-week-old kitten to a 19-year-old-cat, felines with FIV, or moggies on long-term medication.

“The matching process is done through listening and collecting information so we can understand what every adopter is looking for, but also knowing each cat individually, and more importantly knowing what each animal needs, so we can create a cohesive match that suits everyone.

“It’s a team effort involving everyone from the amazing fosterers who look after the cats, to our social media team advertising them in the right way and our volunteer home checkers who meet prospective adopters.

“We believe there’s a home out there for every cat and our job is to find it.”

Wotsit and Cheeto (now known as Sonny and Kevin) were adopted from the hub by first time pet owners Abbie Kingsland, 22, and her partner Dave, 23, from Darlington. The kittens had been rescued by an RSPCA officer because of welfare concerns in a multi-animal household.

Abbie said: “When they first arrived we gave them plenty of places to hide and they hid in a little box for about half an hour. Then by the evening they were doing zoomies around the house, wrestling with one of my artificial plants and having the best time.

“The adoption process was easy, seamless and smooth. We knew we’d be able to provide the calm and quiet home the kittens needed so we completed a perfect match form and a couple of days later had a home check.

"About a week later Sonny and Kevin were home with us. Their fosterer provided so much information about their likes and dislikes, favourite food and so on. We were also given an information pack with everything we could need and more.

“We knew we wanted to adopt because there are so many cats in rescue that need loving homes. We can’t imagine life without them now and we’d encourage anyone thinking of adopting to rehome a cat from the hub.”

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there were over 2,000 felines in the charity’s care in July.

The situation has been exacerbated by several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have seen multiple numbers of cats come into rescue. Felines are also waiting longer to find a new home, says the RSPCA - 40 days on average, compared to 32.5 days in September last year (a 23 percent increase).

For more information about how to adopt a cat from the North East hub visit https://cathub.co.uk/ or find them on Facebook. To search for RSPCA rescue animals nationwide go to www.findapet.co.uk.

The Cat Rehoming Hub is supported by three local RSPCA branches based in the North East: Northallerton, Thirsk & Dales Branch; Middlesbrough Teesside & District Branch and Darlington & District Branch, which also administers the hub. Images are available from this link.