Two incidents of gulls becoming entangled in bird deterrent netting in Blyth and Newcastle has prompted the RSPCA to issue a warning.

The warning comes after Northumberland and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue teams carried out successful rescues of the two stricken birds.

The herring gulls - an endangered species - had become trapped in netting on the roof of a home in Blyth on Saturday, April 12 and later at the Vermont Aparthotel in Newcastle on Thursday, April 16.

RSPCA Inspector Helen Bestwick was called out to the Blyth address. She said: “She was entangled in bird deterrent netting which covered part of the home’s chimney and the back slope of the roof, there was no way she was going to free herself without help.

“As it was high up, rescuing her would be challenging, so I contacted Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service - who kindly agreed to help.

“Sadly, many people have an unfavourable opinion of gulls - but these are intelligent animals which form strong social bonds with each other, and deserve to be treated with respect.”

A few days later, RSPCA Inspector Lucy Green was called out to a similar incident, this time the bird-deterrent netting was high up on the Vermont Aparthotel in Newcastle.

Lucy added: “We get a lot of reports about netting entanglements, particularly at this time of year, when birds are trying to nest and breed. Thankfully we were able to save these two, but sadly many are not so lucky and don’t survive.”

The RSPCA receives around 2,000 reports every year about wild birds trapped in or behind netting, with a large number of these involving bird-deterrent netting.

While the use of netting to prevent birds nesting is legal, it’s important that it is professionally installed and regularly maintained to ensure that birds cannot become trapped.

Problems can arise when netting is installed without a regular maintenance contract in place, is put up incorrectly, or becomes damaged or eroded in the weather.

The animal welfare charity’s wildlife team regularly writes to property owners urging them to repair netting and set up maintenance plans to keep birds safe. Information on how to report concerns about an animal or to access advice on how to help is available at www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern,