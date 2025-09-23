The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusilier completed part of its annual training at RAF Boulmer with a variety of community performances.

After their original plans to support the Regiment in Cyprus had to be cancelled due to the situation in the Middle East, instead they chose to stay local and give something back to the community.

Their week of training culminated in a series of uplifting performances for schools, hospitals, and events across the region.

More than 5,000 school children, NHS staff, patients, families, and local residents were treated to lively and memorable performances that brought smiles, inspiration, and a sense of celebration.

The Fusiliers Band at Alnwick Castle.

Jonathan Booth, head teacher of Warkworth Primary School, said: “What an honour to have the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers performing in our primary school.

"We are passionate about raising the aspirations of our pupils and keen to show them how much fun playing an instrument can be – both as a child and into adulthood.”

Following day time school performances, the band also performed outside of the RVI and Freeman hospitals.

Amanda Evermore, ward sister on the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital said: "It was so lovely that we were able to bring some of our long term patients off the ward to watch the band at the Freeman hospital.

"Some of these children have already been in hospital for many months and rely on machines to support their hearts whilst they wait for a transplant, making time off the ward well planned and precious.”

The band ended their week of training by surprising runners at the start of the Pastures Park Run in Alnwick. Participants loved the music and took the opportunity to capture photos with the musicians both before setting off and at the finish line.

Finally, some of the band took part in the Great North Run, including the band's alto saxophonist Jo Woodcock, who finished in an amazing 82 minutes, becoming the 6th placed female in the race.

One member of the band said: “Joining the band is the best thing I ever did. Through the band I have had opportunities to perform all over the world."