Rothbury well beaten in Mark Bruce memorial match

Wallington retained the Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy by beating Rothbury 7-0 at a wet and sodden Oakford Park.

Michael Angus hit a hat-trick for the Alliance Premier Division side who were 3-0 up at the break and didn’t take their foot off the gas.

Justin Millican struck twice and Daniel Roberts and Curtis Williamson got the others in a comprehensive performance from the Greens against their Coquetdale neighbours.

Relegated Percy Main will visit Armstrong Park to face Rothbury on the Northern Alliance’s opening day on Saturday 10th August.

Newly promoted Morpeth start their Division One campaign away at Willington Quay Saints, then the two sides meet in the first derby of the season at Craik Park on the evening of Wednesday 6th.

Relegated Stobswood Welfare start back in Division One with the long trip to Whitburn & Cleadon, while North Sunderland play Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields to open their Division Two season.