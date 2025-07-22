Rothbury Women’s Institute’s (WI) Clean River group hosted a morning of riverfly sampling on the River Coquet with local school children.

Taking place at the children’s beach adjacent to Rothbury Bridge, the group were assisted by volunteers from Rothbury Climate and Nature (CAN), with equipment from the Coquet River Action Group (CRAG).

The event marked the launch of CRAG’s riverfly kick sampling project, to collect data on riverfly numbers at different sites along the Coquet.

Along with other freshwater invertebrates, riverfly are at the heart of the freshwater ecosystem and provide a vital link in the aquatic food chain.

Their limited mobility, relatively long-life cycle, presence throughout the year, and specific tolerances to changes in environmental conditions make them good indicators of water quality.

Rothbury WI were assisted by over 20 children from the local middle school biodiversity group, who walked down from the school in their wellies to learn about the importance of invertebrates to freshwater ecosystems.