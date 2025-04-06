Rothbury golfers to take on darts pro in summer tournament at refurbed club house

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 08:16 BST
The bar area at Rothbury golf club has been renewed for the coming season – and will play host to a darts professional this summer.

The best six players at the club will take on six challengers led by the pro.

“Imagine Ally Pally coming to the Coquet valley - it will be an extravagant show of entertainment,” said club captain Michael Axtell.

The club has created a separate games room, that incorporates the pool table, a professional dart board and coffin locker golf club storage benches.

The course in the Coquet valleyThe course in the Coquet valley
The course in the Coquet valley

“As well as providing a testing golf course set in the beautiful countryside, we have something for everyone offered throughout the year,” continued Axtell.

“The scenery on and around the golf course is magnificent and the wildlife varied, you could spot hares, deer, rabbits, stoats, oyster catchers, egrets and herons, to mention but a few.”

“We have a large package of Events that are run on a frequent basis from the club house, with Live Music once a month, Discos, Bingo, Psychics and Hypnotists, Pilates during this Spring with Yoga soon to start in the Summer. We have also had Learn to Draw classes and will be continuing these in the Autumn.”

The golf season tees off with a North Northumberland League Open Day at Alnmouth Village this Saturday.

