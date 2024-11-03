Rothbury and Morpeth out of Minor Cup

Rothbury boss Tom Macpherson was left ‘gutted’ as his side suffered penalty heartache in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup.

Newcastle University sent the Hillmen crashing out 4-3 in a shoot-out.in the last sixteen.

“We started far too slow and deservedly found ourselves down by two,” said the player manager.

“Once we got a foothold in the game, we did well to get it back on equal terms. At 3-3 there was only one team likely to win but we ran out of time.”

Greg Woodburn scored the second in Rothbury's Minor Cup tie at Newcastle Uni.

The Reds had been hoping to book themselves a quarter final spot to equal their best runs in the county competition – but were left ultimately deflated.

They trailed to early goals from Joshua Fabi and Yousef Mubarak as the Students flew out of the blocks and although an Adam Bains strike right on half time got them back in it, Alexander Humble added a third for the Uni.

Greg Woodburn netted on the hour and big Sam Proudlock made it all-square with 15 minutes to go as the Hillmen hit back strongly against their fellow Alliance First Division side.

“I was proud of the lads for fighting back and we should take that resilience into our League form. We have a really tough November so no time to feel sorry for ourselves,” said Macpherson.

Rothbury’s reserve side also exited the competition as they went down to a heavy 6-1 defeat at Heddon United.

Morpeth are also out after a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Whitley Bay Sporting to end the area’s interest in the Cup for the season.

“The lads deserved more from the game, having multiple chances and putting the ball in the net three times, but alas for the offside flag! We go again next week,” said a Morpeth official.

Fourth-placed Rothbury face a tough trip to sixth-placed Killingworth in Division One on Saturday while Morpeth host Newcastle Chemfica looking to close the gap at the top of Division Two. North Sunderland travel to Blyth Town reserves, who are just a point and a place above them in mid-table.