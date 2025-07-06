Rock surprised at basement side

NTCL Division Four promotion contenders Rock were beaten at basement side Consett by 69 runs.

The hosts put on 286/8 after electing to bat with scores of 105 from Lewis Fletcher and Will Marshall’s 85 going a long way to helping that total.

Paul Roberts led the Rock bowling figures with 4-56.

Joe Ferry knocked 76 from 89 balls as he pummelled five huge 6s and five 4s in a huge response before he was finally bowled by Andrew Forster.

Consett secured their first win of the season against the Northumbrians

Wicket keeper Joseph Roberts scored 44 before he was stumped with Rock making 217/9 in their 50 overs as Consett claimed their first win of the season.

Stobswood Welfare lost at home to Whitley Bay by 49 runs in a low scoring affair.

The Welfare had the visitors all out for just 119 in the 36th over with Jack Watson bowling 4-20, Michael Beverley 3-29 and Adam Cook 2-30.

Their batting collapsed, however, with Daniel Watson’s 19 proving the high score as they were all out for just 70 in the 26th over.

Karl Dullaghan’s 10 was the only other score in double figures.

In Division Five (North) Warenford were beaten by 5 wickets at Mitford.

Kerry Shotton knocked 42 and Darren Thompson 35 in their total of 157 all out with Mitford making 158/5 by the 31st over, Ben Brooks taking 4-44.

Embleton were 6-wicket winners in their derby clash with Alnwick seconds.

They had the visitors all out for just 56 with Sonny Shell 3-2 and Ewan Thorpe 3-7.

Thorpe then hit 2 sixes and six fours in a quickfire 40 as they made 57/3 by the 17th over.

Rock are Morpeth Seconds on Saturday while Stobswood go to Newcastle Super Kings, Embleton host Tillside seconds and Warenford are at home to Wooler.