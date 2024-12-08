Rock bowling ace wins League award - and transfers to Mighty Acorns

Rock cricket ace Harry Parkinson’s superb performances during the summer have recently earned him the Northumberland & Tyneside Division Four player of the season award – and a move to Ashington.

Harry took 50 wickets in the League for the village side, with a best of 8/12 that included two consecutive hat-tricks. He also chalked up 250 runs, including his first half century in what was his fifth season in the senior game. He also took seven catches.

Parkinson, who also plays rugby for Alnwick, has taken 163 wickets and put 833 runs on the board in total and is looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to the North East Premier League Mighty Acorns.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for what they have done for me from when I first started to my last innings - which was a first baller, if you don’t know,” he said.

Harry Parkinson with his Player of the Season award.

“Thanks to Peg for having faith in me and giving me a go from a young age, helping me improve.”

Club captain Paul ‘Peg’ Roberts was obviously disappointed to lose Parkinson’s services and the club were hit by a double-whammy as Joe Ingram has also earned himself a move.

“As a captain you always hate losing players, even more so when they are both exceptionally good at what they bring to the team and are very good friends,” said Roberts.

“Sadly, we lose not just Harry Parkinson but also Joe Ingram, a formidable opening bowling partnership, with nearly 90 wickets between them last season.”

“I would personally like to thank them both for everything they have contributed to the club and wish them the very best of luck for the future,” he continued.

“It is now time for the club to move onwards and upwards and put faith in our strong junior representatives to fill the gap that has been made and fulfil the massive potential that they have.”

Joe Ingram is off to join Bates Cottages.

“Thank you all for a brilliant two and a half seasons. It's been a pleasure being a part of such a great club and community. Thank you Peg and the rest of the lads I've shared the field with for making me feel so welcome,” he said.