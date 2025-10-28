The RNLI is calling on the people of Amble to support their volunteer lifeboat crews this winter by taking on the Reindeer Run challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland are ready to answer the call for help this winter – but the charity needs your help too.

This December, the RNLI is once again challenging people to take part in the Reindeer Run by running, walking, jogging or rolling 24 miles to help raise vital funds - one mile for every hour RNLI lifesavers are on call every day, even on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield, said: “Our crew is on-call 24/7, ready to answer calls for help this winter.

The RNLI are urging people to get involved in their 24-mile Reindeer Run challenge.

"It can be hard on our family and friends if we are called out to a rescue during a winter storm, or even halfway through Christmas dinner, but we’re ready to give our time to help save others.

“Fundraising challenges like the Reindeer Run help to provide our training, equipment and lifesaving crew kit, and mean that we can help reunite more families this Christmas.”

Participants can tackle the distance any way they like – which could be covering one mile every day for 24 days or choosing to take part in multiple miles on different occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can sign up now for free at RNLI.org/ReindeerRunChallenge. Every participant who raises over £125 will receive their very own exclusive Reindeer Run medal as a thank you for helping to support volunteer lifeboat crews.