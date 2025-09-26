RNLI Seahouses is calling on individuals from all walks of life to join its team of life-saving volunteers.

Established in 1827, Seahouses Lifeboat Station has a proud history of saving lives at sea. But the station’s success relies on more than just its lifeboat crew.

Volunteers play a vital role in every aspect of the RNLI’s work, from fundraising and education to operational leadership and shop support.

The RNLI welcomes volunteers from all backgrounds and skill sets. For operational roles, such as the current Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) opportunity, living or working within 20 minutes of the station is essential.

Seahouses' Shannon class lifeboat John and Elizabeth Alan returning to harbour. (Photo: RNLI Seahouses/David Butterell)

This volunteer position involves leading the station’s operations team, ensuring the lifeboats and equipment are always ready for action, and authorising launches when needed.

But you don’t need to be a lifeboat crew member to make a difference – many roles, such as fundraising, shop volunteering, or education, can be carried out by those living further afield.

