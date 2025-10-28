The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is calling on the people of Amble to support their volunteer lifeboat crews this winter by taking on the RNLI Reindeer Run challenge.

The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland are ready to answer the call for help this winter – but the charity needs your help too.

This December the RNLI is once again challenging people to take part in the Reindeer Run by running, walking, jogging or rolling 24 miles to help raise vital funds - that’s one mile for every hour RNLI lifesavers are on call everyday, even on Christmas Day.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield, says: ‘Our crew is on-call 24/7 ready to answer calls for help this winter. It can be hard on our family and friends if we are called out to a rescue during a winter storm, or even halfway through Christmas dinner, but we’re ready to give our time to help save others.

‘Fundraising challenges like the Reindeer Run help to provide our training, equipment and lifesaving crew kit, and mean that we can help reunite more families this Christmas.’

Participants can tackle the distance any way they like – which could be covering one mile every day for 24 days or choosing to take part in multiple miles on different occasions.

Over the last five years, RNLI lifeboats have launched on average over 100 times during the Christmas period*.

If you’re ready to get involved this December, you can sign up now for free at RNLI.org/ReindeerRunChallenge. Every participant who raises over £125 or €125 will receive their very own exclusive Reindeer Run medal as a thank you for helping to support volunteer lifeboat crews.